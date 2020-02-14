Sports World: S'pore men ousted, women in q-finals

S'pore men ousted, women in q-finals

Loh Kean Yew's shock 21-16, 21-17 win over world No. 3 Chou Tien-chen in the opening singles of the Group C tie against Chinese Taipei at the Badminton Asia Team Championships came to nought yesterday, as Singapore's men were beaten 4-1 and failed to make the quarter-finals in Manila.

Despite an easier re-draw after the pullout of China and Hong Kong due to the coronavirus outbreak, they were stunned 3-2 by hosts Philippines on Wednesday.

But the women are automatically in today's last eight to face mighty South Korea, even after losing 3-2 to Chinese Taipei in the two-team Group Z.

Chelsea get Ajax's Ziyech for £38m

LONDON • English Premier League football club Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle with Ajax Amsterdam to sign Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech for £38 million (S$68.5 million) in the close season, British media reported on Wednesday.

Chelsea, who successfully appealed against a one-year transfer ban, did not sign any recruits in January but the BBC and The Guardian reported that Ziyech was a potential target before they were rebuffed by the Dutch Eredivisie side, who did not want to sanction a mid-season sale.

REUTERS

Bilbao in control but just lead Granada 1-0

MADRID • Athletic Bilbao dominated Granada in the Spanish King's Cup semi-final first leg but were able to earn only a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

The Basque side, who knocked out Barcelona in the quarter-finals, impressed at a raucous San Mames and had two goals disallowed for offside. Inaki Williams had a low shot tipped round the post by Rui Silva and Raul Garcia was narrowly off target, before captain Iker Muniain put Bilbao ahead after 42 minutes.

REUTERS