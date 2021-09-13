Sports World: S'pore lose to Dutch in World Cup of Darts

S'pore lose to Dutch in World Cup of Darts

Singapore were beaten 2-0 by four-time world champions Netherlands in the second round of the World Cup of Darts in Jena, Germany on Saturday.

Paul Lim lost 4-0 to Michael van Gerwen before Harith Lim was edged out 4-3 by Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Despite the defeat, the Singaporeans will return home with £8,000 (S$14,850) for making the last 16.

Sailors win to keep SPL title race alive

The Lion City Sailors kept the pressure on Albirex Niigata with a 3-1 win over Young Lions at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night, to trail the Singapore Premier League leaders (43) by five points with a game in hand.

Despite an 11th-minute goal from Ilhan Fandi, Young Lions were beaten after a brace from Sailors defender Jorge Fellipe and a late strike from Gabriel Quak. The match also saw red with Young Lions' Raoul Suhaimi and coach Philippe Aw sent off for a second yellow card and dissent respectively. Over at the Toa Payoh Stadium, Balestier Khalsa defeated Tanjong Pagar 1-0 courtesy of midfielder Hazzuwan Halim's goal.

Allegri not panicking as Juve lose again

NAPLES • Napoli piled more misery on Juventus on Saturday, as Kalidou Koulibaly's late winner clinched a 2-1 comeback victory to continue the hosts' perfect start to the Serie A season and leave the Turin club winless after three games.

It is only the second time in their last 52 Serie A campaigns that Juve have failed to win any of their opening three league games. The last time that happened was in 2015-16, also under Massimiliano Allegri, but the coach claimed he was not worried for his job and had been through "worse moments".

REUTERS