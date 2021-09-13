Sports World: S'pore lose to Dutch in World Cup of Darts

  • Published
    1 hour ago

S'pore lose to Dutch in World Cup of Darts

Singapore were beaten 2-0 by four-time world champions Netherlands in the second round of the World Cup of Darts in Jena, Germany on Saturday.

Paul Lim lost 4-0 to Michael van Gerwen before Harith Lim was edged out 4-3 by Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Despite the defeat, the Singaporeans will return home with £8,000 (S$14,850) for making the last 16.

Sailors win to keep SPL title race alive 

The Lion City Sailors kept the pressure on Albirex Niigata with a 3-1 win over Young Lions at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night, to trail the Singapore Premier League leaders (43) by five points with a game in hand.

Despite an 11th-minute goal from Ilhan Fandi, Young Lions were beaten after a brace from Sailors defender Jorge Fellipe and a late strike from Gabriel Quak. The match also saw red with Young Lions' Raoul Suhaimi and coach Philippe Aw sent off for a second yellow card and dissent respectively. Over at the Toa Payoh Stadium, Balestier Khalsa defeated Tanjong Pagar 1-0 courtesy of midfielder Hazzuwan Halim's goal.

Allegri not panicking as Juve lose again

NAPLES • Napoli piled more misery on Juventus on Saturday, as Kalidou Koulibaly's late winner clinched a 2-1 comeback victory to continue the hosts' perfect start to the Serie A season and leave the Turin club winless after three games.

It is only the second time in their last 52 Serie A campaigns that Juve have failed to win any of their opening three league games. The last time that happened was in 2015-16, also under Massimiliano Allegri, but the coach claimed he was not worried for his job and had been through "worse moments".

REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 13, 2021, with the headline 'Sports World'. Subscribe
Topics: 