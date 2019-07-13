Sports World: S’pore lose netball opener to Barbados

S'pore lose netball opener to Barbados

Singapore were no match for Barbados in their Netball World Cup opener in Liverpool yesterday, falling 69-34 but one bright spot was Tan Xinyi's strong shooting with nine goals from 10 attempts.

Also in Group B, world No. 4 New Zealand beat Malawi 64-45. Singapore take on the ninth-ranked African side today.

Becker's auction raises over $1.1m

LONDON • An online auction of tennis great Boris Becker's trophies and memorabilia has raised more than £680,000 (S$1.1 million), with his 1989 U.S. Open trophy attracting the highest bid of £150,250.

The 51-year-old German, who won six Grand Slam titles, was declared bankrupt by a British court in 2017 in connection with a debt to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co.

The company dealing with his bankruptcy decided to auction 82 items from his collection.

REUTERS

Diaz in front by two after a hot 62

WASHINGTON • Mexican golfer Roberto Diaz birdied four of the first five holes on his way to a nine-under 62 for a two-stroke lead after Thursday's first round of the PGA John Deere Classic.

Diaz, ranked 430th in the world, was among the last golfers on the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, but completed a bogey-free round to overtake Americans Adam Long and Russell Henley, who shared second on 64.

He fired the lowest round of his PGA career, one stroke under his opening round at New Orleans in April, to put him in the frame for his first career PGA title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Teen Chun and Sharp joint leaders on 64

WASHINGTON • South Korean rookie golfer Chun Young-in and Canada's Alena Sharp fired seven-under 64s to share the lead after Thursday's opening round of the LPGA Marathon Classic.

Chun has missed eight cuts in 11 starts this year, but the 19-year-old fired the lowest round of her LPGA Tour career to top the leaderboard at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio.

Sharing second on 65 were Germany's Caroline Masson, Sweden's Jenny Haglund, American Stacy Lewis and Spain's Azahara Munoz.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Brewster, 19, stakes claim with a brace

LONDON • Liverpool will not have a busy transfer window ahead of the new Premier League football season, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fit again and teenager Rhian Brewster set to compete for starting places, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

England midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain played only two matches last season owing to a serious knee injury, as the Reds finished second in the English top flight and lifted their sixth European Cup.

Brewster, 19, has yet to make his competitive debut. But, after his brace in their 6-0 friendly win at League One side Tranmere on Thursday, Klopp confirmed he would be prioritising talent from within as he had a "top striker" on his hands.

REUTERS