Sports World: S’pore lose again in AFC U-19 qualifiers

S'pore lose again in AFC U-19 qualifiers

The Singapore Under-18 football team recovered from Wednesday's 11-0 rout by South Korea to post a more respectable 2-0 loss to China in the AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers in Yangon yesterday.

Singapore remain bottom of Group I and will not progress to the tournament proper. They play hosts Myanmar in their final game tomorrow.

Yang is first Chinese Wada vice-president

KATOWICE • The 2002 Winter Olympics two-gold medallist Yang Yang became the first Chinese to be elected as the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) vice-president on Thursday.

Poland's sprinter-turned Minister of Sport and Tourism, Witold Banka, was elected as president, succeeding the Scot Craig Reedie. Yang , 43, was looking forward to working with Banka, 35, expressing her belief that "we can do a good job".

XINHUA

Ibrahimovic set for Italy return with Milan

LOS ANGELES • Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to rejoin Italian side AC Milan after his successful stint at Los Angeles Galaxy, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber said yesterday.

The Swedish striker, 38, has spent 18 months in the MLS, but his contract with the American team expires at the end of the year.

Ibrahimovic played for Milan between 2010 and 2012, scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances.

REUTERS

Pliskova parts ways with coach Martinez

PRAGUE • Tennis world No. 2 Karolina Pliskova revealed on her Facebook page on Thursday she had parted ways with her coach Conchita Martinez.

The Czech called it a "tough decision as the season was great" while the Spanish coach wished her "the best for the future".

She is in talks with a new coach but no name was disclosed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE