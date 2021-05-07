Sports World: S'pore kayakers not going to Olympics

S'pore kayakers not going to Olympics

Singapore's Stephenie Chen narrowly missed out on a place at the upcoming Olympics when she came in third in the women's K1 200m event at the Asian Canoe Sprint Qualifiers in Pattaya, Thailand yesterday.

Having needed to win the final, she clocked 40.325sec to finish behind Inna Klinova of Kazakhstan (40.123sec) and Yuka Ono of Japan (40.258sec).

Compatriot Brandon Ooi also missed out on Olympic qualification in the men's K1 200m, ending sixth (36.700sec).

Thai pair strong at home in first round

BANGKOK • Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit carded an eight-under 64 to join compatriot Atthaya Thitikul in the lead after the opening round of the US$1.6 million (S$2.1 million) Honda LPGA Thailand yesterday, with the pair ahead by a shot.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty, who captured her maiden Major last month, had nine birdies. South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo, who won last week's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, was tied for 54th after a disappointing round of 73.

REUTERS

Manny close to sealing Garcia fight

MANILA • Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao is in the "final stages" of talks for a bout against American star Mikey Garcia, an aide to the former eight-weight world champion fighter said yesterday.

Media reports added that a July fight in Dubai was on the cards. Pacquiao, 42, has not fought since claiming the World Boxing Association super welterweight title by beating Keith Thurman in July 2019.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

More ex-Merc staff to power Red Bull

LONDON • Red Bull yesterday hired another group of engine experts from Formula One rivals Mercedes as they prepare to build their own power unit after Honda's departure at the end of the season.

The team last month poached Ben Hodgkinson, head of mechanical engineering at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, to be their new technical director of Red Bull Powertrains and they have now made five further appointments to key roles, all from Mercedes.

REUTERS