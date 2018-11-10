Sports World: S'pore junior shuttlers enjoy decent outing

S'pore junior shuttlers enjoy decent outing

Singapore play Thailand today for ninth place in badminton's World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Markham, Canada, having improved on their 12th position in Yogyakarta, Indonesia last year.

Yesterday, the team overcame Scotland 3-1 in the play-offs for 9th-12th after thrashing England 3-0 in the 9th-16th play-offs. They had ended second in Group G after thumping both Guyana and the United States 5-0 while falling 4-1 to Denmark.

In yesterday's semi-finals, four-time defending champions China met Japan while South Korea faced Indonesia.

Everton get ban and fine for illegal moves

LONDON • Everton have been banned from signing academy players for two years and fined £500,000 (S$897,030) after admitting to "tapping up" schoolboys.

A Premier League probe into claims that Everton had offered inducements to a Cardiff City youngster in 2016 shed light on several other illegal approaches.

The league also said the club had given "false information" during the inquiry.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Birthday girl Lopez takes 3rd-round lead

SHANGHAI • Gaby Lopez hit a 183-yard hole-in-one as she surged into the lead of the US$2.1 million (S$2.8 million) Blue Bay LPGA event in China to celebrate her 25th birthday in style yesterday.

The Mexican's ace on the par-three 17th hole helped her leapfrog Thai world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn on Hainan island and she is now in pole position to secure her first title on the LPGA Tour with one round to play.

Lopez, who was joint second going into the third round, carded a six-under 66 to go nine-under 207 for a one-shot lead over Ariya (71).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kuchar among trio to set pace at Mayakoba

MEXICO CITY • Matt Kuchar shot a seven-under 64 on Thursday to share the Mayakoba Classic lead with fellow Americans Dominic Bozzelli and Kramer Hickock.

Kuchar won the most recent of his seven PGA Tour titles at the 2014 RBC Heritage.

A group of 15 players were just one stroke behind the co-leaders in the resort town of Playa del Carmen.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Emirates won't extend PSG shirt deal

PARIS • Emirates plans to sever sponsorship ties with Paris Saint-Germain as relations between the French Ligue One football club's Qatari owners and the United Arab Emirates sour.

An Emirates spokesman said the 12-year shirt contract would not be renewed when it ends next year.

BLOOMBERG