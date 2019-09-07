Sports World : S'pore host Group I of AFC U-16 qualifiers

S'pore host Group I of AFC U-16 qualifiers

Singapore host North Korea, Guam and Hong Kong in Group I of the Asian Football Confederation Under-16 Championship qualifiers from Sept 17 to 21.

The 11 group winners qualify for the finals in Jordan next year, alongside the four best runners-up.

Finland on track for Euro 2020 after win

HELSINKI • Finland have never played at the World Cup or the European Championship, but they remain on course to reach their first major football tournament after beating Greece 1-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Thursday.

Teemu Pukki's penalty ensured the second-placed Finns maintained their five-point cushion over third-placed Bosnia in Group J, ahead of tomorrow's clash with leaders Italy.

Boxer Joshua defends fight in Saudi Arabia

LONDON • At his first press conference ahead of the heavyweight title rematch with Mexican-American champion Andy Ruiz Jr, Anthony Joshua on Thursday defended the staging of the boxing bout in Saudi Arabia, pointing to the "reforms" the kingdom has undertaken.

While admitting that New York was his "preferred option", the Briton said that by successfully staging a Formula E race as well as the World Series Boxing final last year, the Saudis have shown "they are going to make a change".

DJ set for golf return by year-end after op

LOS ANGELES • World No. 3 Dustin Johnson underwent knee surgery on Thursday but is expected to make a full recovery and will return to golf later this year, his management team has said.

The American golfer has had a mixed year, winning the WGC-Mexico Championship and finishing runner-up at the Masters and the PGA Championship, but failing to finish in the top 10 in his last eight starts before tying for last at the Tour Championship.

