Sports World: S'pore golfers' mixed fortunes in Macau

S'pore golfers' mixed fortunes in Macau

Singapore golfer Jesse Yap carded a one-over 72 to end tied-39th on two-under 282 in the Macau Championship yesterday, 13 strokes behind winner Nick Voke (66) of New Zealand.

Fellow rookie pro Joshua Shou's 75 gave him a 290 total and joint-64th place. But Lin Jianwen missed the 142 cut by a shot at the PGA Tour Series-China event.

Ding Ning wins Women's World Cup

World and Olympic champion Ding Ning thumped Chinese compatriot Zhu Yuling, the world No. 1, 11-9, 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 to win the Women's World Cup in Chengdu yesterday.

Chinese Taipei's Cheng I-ching beat Japanese Kasumi Ishikawa 11-8, 11-7, 12-10, 13-15, 11-8 to take third spot.

Halep out of China Open with bad back

BEIJING • World No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep is out of the China Open at the first hurdle, retiring with back trouble after losing the first set 6-1 to Ons Jabeur yesterday.

The Romanian's tournament lasted just 31 miserable minutes in Beijing and she never looked comfortable against the Tunisian qualifier.

Halep, 27, suffered the back injury a week ago in Wuhan.

Africa backs Infantino to lead Fifa again

CAPE TOWN • African football will support Fifa president Gianni Infantino in his re-election bid next year, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad said yesterday.

CAF officially endorsed the candidacy of Infantino at its congress in Egypt yesterday with messages of support from the organisation itself and also on behalf of member associations read out by Morocco.

Infantino announced in June that he would run for re-election as head of football's global governing body when elections are held in Paris next June.

