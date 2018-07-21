Sports World: S'pore golfers 7 shots off lead in Qingdao

S'pore golfers 7 shots off lead in Qingdao

Singapore golfer Jesse Yap fell from joint-first to tied-18th after he recorded a five-over 77 in yesterday's second round of the Qingdao Championship.

He was on one-under 143 alongside compatriot Quincy Quek (72) at the PGA Tour Series China. England's Callum Tarren (69) leads on 136.

Son extends Spurs contract until 2023

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung Min has signed a new long-term contract until 2023, the Premier League football club said yesterday.

The 26-year-old South Korea international has netted 47 goals in 140 appearances for Spurs since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Son took his fine goalscoring touch to the World Cup in Russia where he scored twice for South Korea, including the second goal in a memorable 2-0 group-stage win over 2014 winners Germany.

REUTERS

Broken vertebra puts Nibali out of Tour

PARIS • Former champion Vincenzo Nibali has pulled out of the Tour de France with a fractured vertebra suffered in a crash near the end of the 12th stage on Thursday.

The Italian cyclist crashed with about four kilometres left on l'Alpe d'Huez but got up and ended the stage in seventh place, 13 seconds behind winner and race leader Geraint Thomas.

Nibali was following an attack from Chris Froome when he suddenly hit the ground but he did not assign any blame for the crash.

REUTERS