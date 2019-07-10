Sports World : S'pore floorballers win group, into final four

S'pore floorballers win group, into final four

Singapore clobbered India 16-2 yesterday, with 12 players scoring, to top Group B and enter the semi-finals of the men's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup in Binan, Philippines.

Ow Yeong equals 400m hurdles mark

Ow Yeong Wei Bin equalled the men's national 400m hurdles record yesterday with a 52.44sec effort in the first round of the World University Games in Italy.

The 21-year-old's electronic-timed effort equals the 36-year-old hand-timed mark of 52.3sec, set by Seah Soo Lye in 1983.

Foxes pay £40m to Monaco for Tielemans

LONDON • Leicester City completed the signing of Youri Tielemans on a permanent deal on Monday after the midfielder impressed during a loan spell last season.

The Foxes will reportedly pay Monaco a club record £40 million (S$67.9 million) to secure the 22-year-old footballer on a four-year deal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Women's British Open purse surges 40%

LONDON • Prize money for golf's Aug 1-4 Women's British Open will increase 40 per cent to a total purse of US$4.5 million (S$6.1 million), the tournament organisers said on Monday.

But the figure is still significantly smaller than the US$10.75 million on offer at the men's British Open at Royal Portrush this month.

REUTERS