Sports World: S'pore fail to reach play-offs after loss

S'pore fail to reach play-offs after loss

Singapore's hopes of reaching the Women's World Floorball Championship play-off round ended when they lost 4-2 to Norway in their last Group D match on Monday.

Although Tiffany Ong and Siti Nurhaliza pulled two goals back in the final 30 seconds of the match at IFU Arena in Uppsala, Sweden, there was not enough time to mount a comeback. The Republic will play in today's 13th to 16th classification round, which will determine their final standings.

Croatia beat Italy, into Davis Cup semis

TURIN • Croatia dumped Italy out of the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Monday as Olympic men's doubles champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic brushed aside Jannik Sinner and Fabio Fognini in the deciding match.

Croatia will next face either Novak Djokovic's Serbia or Kazakhstan in the semi-finals in Madrid.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jokic returns as Nuggets down Heat

MIAMI • Nikola Jokic returned from injury to score 24 points as the Denver Nuggets clinched a 120-111 National Basketball Association road victory over the Miami Heat on Monday.

He shrugged off the constant boos, which were the result of his altercation with Miami's Markieff Morris last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Big names to play in Saudi International

RIYADH • Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are among the big names who will play in the Feb 3-6 Saudi International, organisers said on Monday.

However, the PGA Tour said it had yet to grant Tour members waivers to compete at the non-PGA event.

REUTERS