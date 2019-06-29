Sports World: S’pore face demotion after Sri Lanka defeat

S'pore face demotion after Sri Lanka defeat

The Singapore men's tennis team risk immediate relegation back to the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group IV after finishing bottom of Pool A in Group III with a third straight 2-1 defeat - by Sri Lanka yesterday at the OCBC Arena.

Shaheed Alam beat Dineshkanthan Thangarajah 6-4, 6-1 to put the 100th-ranked hosts in the lead, but Harshana Godamanna levelled the tie by beating Ng Hao Yuan 6-2, 6-3.

Both sides fielded the same players in the doubles, with the Sri Lankans winning 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 7-5. Singapore meet Pool B's bottom side Iran today in the play-offs.

DPMM beat Balestier to lead by six points

Brunei DPMM extended their lead at the top of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) to six points, after beating Balestier Khalsa 2-1 in Bandar Seri Begawan last night.

Blake Ricciuto grabbed the winner in the 53rd minute, just five minutes after Balestier's Sime Zuzul had cancelled out Abdul Azizi Ali Rahman's fifth-minute opener.

DPMM have 30 points from 13 games, although second-placed Albirex Niigata have a game in hand. Balestier remain eighth in the nine-team SPL with 11 points from 14 games.

Sailor Wonn Kye triumphs in Germany

National sailor Lee Wonn Kye won the Laser Radial (open) race at the Kiel Regatta on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old topped the fleet with 56 points at the Kieler Yacht Club in Germany, ahead of Dutchwoman Emma Savelon (57 points) and Australia's Otto Henry (58 points).

The two-week regatta features Olympic and international classes, and is one of the biggest sailing events in the world.

Milan get Europa ban for breaching FFP

MILAN • AC Milan have been banned from next season's Europa League competition for breaching Uefa's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said yesterday.

The seven-time European champions finished fifth in Italy's Serie A last season to qualify for European football's second-tier competition.

Milan's ban means Roma, who finished sixth in the standings, move up to the Europa League group stage while their place in the qualifying rounds will be taken by seventh-placed Torino.

REUTERS

Folau to escalate case to Federal Court

SYDNEY • Sacked Australia full-back Israel Folau is set to take his termination battle to the Federal Court after a failed conciliation hearing with Rugby Australia (RA) yesterday.

Folau's four-year contract for the Wallabies and Super Rugby team New South Wales Waratahs was torn up last month, after he was found guilty of a "high-level" breach of RA's code of conduct for posting on his social media pages that hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers".

RA said that it was "incredibly disappointed" they could not come to a resolution, while Folau vowed to "continue to stand up for the freedoms of all Australians".

REUTERS