Sports World : S'pore down Iran to finish seventh

S'pore down Iran to finish seventh

Singapore beat Iran 2-1 in tennis' Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III play-off for seventh place yesterday. Shaheed Alam beat Hesam Esmail Yazdi 6-3, 6-2 to give the hosts the lead at the OCBC Arena, but Shahin Khaledan defeated Steve Ng 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2) to level the score.

Singapore secured victory after Shaheed partnered Roy Hobbs to beat Khaledan and Kiarash Souri 6-3, 6-2 in the deciding doubles match.

Singapore's Davis Cup classification, whether they remain in Group III or are relegated, is expected next month.

Golfer Quek eighth in Malacca event

Singapore golfer Quincy Quek closed with a three-under 69 yesterday for a 12-under 276 to finish eighth at the PGM ADT Championship.

South Korean Kim Joo-hyung (66) ended on 23-under 265 to win the RM225,000 (S$73,650) Asian Development Tour event at the Tiara Melaka Golf and Country Club.

Wrist injury forces Wie to end LPGA season

LOS ANGELES • American golfer Michelle Wie said on Friday she has called it quits for the remainder of the 2019 LPGA season to allow her right wrist to heal, so that she can return to competition next year.

The 29-year-old withdrew from her title defence at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in February. She has missed the cut in three LPGA events since, most recently in the Women's PGA Championship last week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Valencia leaves United for home

QUITO • Ecuadorian footballer Antonio Valencia, 33, has gone home to join his country's champions, Liga de Quito, Manchester United announced on Friday after he ended a decade-long spell at Old Trafford.

He joined United in 2009 and went on to win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, Europa League and the League Cup twice.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Free agent Leonard to talk to Lakers

LOS ANGELES • Kawhi Leonard, who led the Toronto Raptors to the National Basketball Association title earlier this month, will speak to the Los Angeles Lakers as he considers free agency offers, ESPN reported on Friday.

He did not opt into the final year of his contract with the Raptors, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are expected to offer Klay Thompson a five-year, US$190 million (S$257 million) maximum contract today when free agency opens, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

REUTERS