Sports World : S'pore cyclist Riyadh wins Asian c'ship race

S'pore cyclist Riyadh wins Asian c'ship race

Singaporean Riyadh Hakim won the Asian Urban Cycling Championships cross-country eliminator race in Jakarta on Sunday, finishing top in a field of 13 riders.

The cross-country eliminator (XCE) is a mountain-bike race format in which four riders compete to eliminate one another in each heat - the fastest two qualify for the next round, the slowest two are eliminated - until four cyclists remain to contest the placing. The victory marked 21 year-old Riyadh's first major achievement since enlisting for national service.

Andonovski is new coach for US women

NEW YORK • Vlatko Andonovski was vaulted into one of the most coveted positions in women's football on Monday night, taking the helm of the United States women's national team in the wake of their record-extending fourth World Cup victory.

The Macedonia-born coach left his position as the boss of National Women's Soccer League outfit Reign FC to take over from Jill Ellis, who stepped down earlier this month after leading the Americans to back-to-back Cups. US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro told reporters he could not "imagine a more perfect match" , while Andonovski said qualification for next year's Tokyo Olympics was the "first thing on the agenda".

REUTERS

Wada to study fresh Russia dope claims

MONTREAL • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said on Monday night its compliance arm will review allegations that Russia manipulated key data at the centre of its state-sponsored doping scandal by the end of next month.

Wada's executive committee will meet "as soon as possible" thereafter to discuss what action to take.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dutch latest to qualify for T20 World Cup

DUBAI • The Netherlands became the third team, after Papua New Guinea and Ireland, to book a place at next year's T20 World Cup after thrashing the United Arab Emirates by eight wickets in Dubai yesterday.

The hosts, who started the cricket qualifiers with victory over Ireland, have a final chance to reach the tournament when they face Scotland in a qualifying play-off today. Singapore were knocked out in the group stage.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE