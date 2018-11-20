Sports World: S'pore cricketers stay in Division Three

S'pore cricketers stay in Division Three

Singapore's men's team will stay in the ICC World Cricket League Division Three after losing to the United States by five wickets yesterday in Al Amarat, Oman.

They ended third ahead of Kenya with a better net run rate despite identical records of two wins and three losses, while the group-winning hosts and the US were promoted. Denmark and Uganda were relegated.

Singapore had lost by 12 runs and four wickets to Kenya and Oman respectively, but had beaten Denmark and Uganda by 94 and 63 runs respectively.

Korean judoka rapped for false documents

SEOUL • South Korean judoka An Ba-ul, who won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was expelled from the national training centre yesterday and suspended from a Grand Slam event after being accused of fabricating documents for his military service exemption.

South Korean men who are Olympic medal winners or Asian Games champions are granted special exemptions, but are still required to complete basic military training of up to 60 days, as well as 544 hours of sports-related community service.

An submitted documents purporting to show he had completed 300 hours of community service between November 2016 and July this year, but South Korea's YTN news channel reported the discrepancies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hockey body ratifies Pennefather's role

NEW DELHI • The International Hockey Federation confirmed the appointment of Singapore veteran sports administrator Annabel Pennefather as its judicial commission chief last Thursday at its 46th Congress.

The 68-year-old lawyer had taken up the role in August last year subject to the Congress' ratification. Her term is for four years.