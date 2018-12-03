Sports World: S'pore bowlers miss out on world semis

S'pore bowlers miss out on world semis

Singapore's three doubles pairs failed to make the semi-finals of the World Bowling Men's Championships in Hong Kong yesterday.

Darren Ong and Jaris Goh, both part of the Asian Games bronze-winning trio, tried their best with their average of 208.17 pinfalls, but the latter's superb 224.17 was pulled down by his partner's poor score. At least that was an improvement from their lacklustre showing the day before in singles, with none of the six breaking 200.

Aguero could miss City's Watford trip

LONDON • Pep Guardiola admitted that Sergio Aguero is a doubt for Manchester City's Premier League trip to Watford tomorrow because of a muscle problem.

The Argentina striker missed City's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday as Guardiola's men moved five points clear at the top of the table after their sixth straight league win.

Aguero is City's leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in all competitions, although City did not miss him at the Etihad after Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling scored either side of Callum Wilson, with Ilkay Gundogan sealing the win.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Copa Libertadores decision is 'final'

MADRID • The decision to play the postponed second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors in Madrid is "irreversible", said Alejandro Dominguez, the head of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), on Saturday.

The comments came just hours after River rebuked an agreement to move the game to Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday.

The final, which is finely poised at 2-2, between Argentina's biggest rivals was suspended on Nov 24 after Boca's team bus was attacked by River fans.

XINHUA

Smith retains Aussie PGA crown

GOLD COAST • Australia's Cameron Smith edged out compatriot Marc Leishman by two strokes in a see-saw final round to retain his Australian PGA Championship title at the Royal Pines Resort yesterday.

Smith's two-under 70 took him to 16-under 272 as he became the first player to successfully defend the title since Robert Allenby in 2001.

Leishman finished on a total of 14 under after his final round of 69 at the European Tour-sanctioned event.

REUTERS

Tokyo still keen to have boxing in 2020

TOKYO • The organisers of 2020 Olympics said on Saturday that they would continue working to stage a boxing tournament at the Games despite a freeze by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Tokyo 2020 chief executive officer Toshiro Muto said that while "official-level contact" was halted by the IOC's decision, working-level contact with the International Boxing Association (Aiba) would continue.

The IOC's final decision on whether to include boxing in the 2020 programme is not expected until next June.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE