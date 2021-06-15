Sports World: S'pore artistic swim pair miss out on Tokyo

S'pore artistic swim pair miss out on Tokyo

Artistic swimmers Debbie Soh and Miya Yong fell short in their bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after placing 14th in the women's duet at the Games' qualification competition in Barcelona on Sunday.

But the Singaporean pair met their target of setting a personal best overall score of 158.7998. Soh, 23, and Yong, 20, had also scored a personal best in their duet technical routine (79.3998).

They have also qualified for next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou based on their fifth-place ranking in Asia.

Federer gets back in the groove on grass

HALLE (Germany) • Roger Federer got his grass-court season under way yesterday, beating Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 in the last 32 of the ATP Halle Open in Germany.

The Swiss legend, who has won here a record 10 times, withdrew from the French Open after the third round in order to better prepare for a title tilt at Wimbledon later this month.

Higgo fires up to capture first Tour win

NEW YORK • South African golfer Garrick Higgo shot a three-under 68 and took advantage of Chesson Hadley's late collapse on Sunday to win the maiden PGA Tour Palmetto Championship at Congaree by one stroke for his first career victory.

He finished at 11-under 273 at Ridgeland, South Carolina, while six players tied for second, including American Hadley, who had a four-over 75.

REUTERS

Castren is first Finn to win an LPGA title

LOS ANGELES • Matilda Castren fired a final-round seven-under 65 to overtake Min Lee on Sunday to earn her first career LPGA Tour victory, ending at 14-under 274 to win the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, California.

She became the first Finn to win an LPGA event, two strokes ahead of the runner-up from Chinese Taipei (69).

REUTERS