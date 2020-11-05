Sports World: SPL leaders Tampines defeat Young Lions

SPL leaders Tampines defeat Young Lions

Tampines Rovers extended their lead at the Singapore Premier League (SPL) summit to four points after beating bottom side Young Lions 1-0 at Our Tampines Hub to make it 15 points from six games.

Meanwhile, title contenders Lion City Sailors slipped to sixth with eight points in the eight-team SPL when they were held to a 1-1 draw against fourth-placed Hougang United at Bishan.

This allowed Geylang International to leapfrog the Sailors into fifth position by one point with a 1-0 win over seventh-placed Tanjong Pagar United at Jurong East.

Great Aussie swim coach dies at 87

SYDNEY • Long-time former Australia swimming coach Don Talbot, a legend of the sport who oversaw his country's golden era in the pool, has died aged 87.

He died peacefully on Tuesday, Sport Australia Hall of Fame said in a tribute. He began his coaching career in the 1950s and was Australia's head swimming coach during its peak in the 1990s and 2000s - including at the 2000 Sydney Olympics when the team produced their best result in almost 30 years by winning 18 medals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Africa commits to c'ship for 10 years

WELLINGTON • South Africa have reaffirmed their commitment to the Rugby Championship for the next decade, the organisers Sanzaar said yesterday, bringing an end to speculation the world champions may look to join Europe's Six Nations.

Sanzaar also said the four-nation alliance, which also includes New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, would be restructured and a "revised" 10-year strategic plan would include "future growth and expansion" for the tournament.

REUTERS

Ex-rugby boss takes helm of Sport NZ

WELLINGTON • Raelene Castle was appointed New Zealand's top sports administrator yesterday, less than seven months after she ended a troubled spell as chief of Rugby Australia.

The New Zealand government announced that the 49-year-old will take over as head of Sport New Zealand, which allocates sports funding from grassroots to Olympic level. She had previously been chief executive at Netball NZ and the Canterbury Bulldogs rugby league team in Sydney.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE