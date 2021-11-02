Sports World: Speed skater Santos gets first win

Speed skater Santos gets first win

NAGOYA • American Kristen Santos won her maiden short-track speed skating World Cup gold medal in a photo finish in Nagoya on Sunday, giving her a huge boost of confidence with the 2022 Beijing Olympics just three months away.

She took the lead with four laps to go in the 1,000m final and edged out reigning Olympic champion Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands by 0.064sec, with fellow Dutchwoman Xandra Velzeboer coming in third in Japan.

After adding gold to the two World Cup bronze medals she won in Beijing the previous weekend, Santos was delighted, saying the past two weeks had been "a whirlwind".

Messi wants to rejoin Barca in future

BARCELONA • Lionel Messi has said he will return to live in Barcelona with his family when his time at Paris Saint-Germain is over and would like to help the La Liga club in the role of technical director.

The Argentina captain ended a two-decade stay at the cash-strapped Spanish club, where he is their record scorer with 672 goals, in the off-season and joined PSG on a free transfer on a two-year deal. However, the 34-year-old told local daily Sport over the weekend he and his family's close ties with Barcelona meant that "our life will be there" and that he is interested in the backroom operations of the club after he hangs up his playing boots.

Cilic gets 20th win, career milestone

ST PETERSBURG • Former US Open champion Marin Cilic defeated American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday to win the St Petersburg trophy and claim a 20th career title on the ATP Tour.

The 28th-ranked Croat is just the sixth active player to pass the 20-trophy landmark, joining Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46) and Juan Martin del Potro (22).

