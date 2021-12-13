Sports World: Spanish tennis great Santana dies aged 83

Spanish tennis great Santana dies aged 83

MADRID • Manuel Santana, one of Spain's greatest tennis players who helped to popularise the sport in the country, died on Saturday aged 83.

The four-time Grand Slam champion died at his home in the resort town of Marbella, according to organisers of the Madrid Open, an ATP/WTA 1000 tournament of which he was honorary president.

Compatriot and 20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal tweeted that Santana was "always a reference, a friend and a person close to everyone" and thanked him for "marking the path of so many".

REUTERS

NZ hit by missing South African sides

AUCKLAND • All Blacks coach Ian Foster believes the absence of South Africa's physically imposing teams from the annual Super Rugby competition has had a negative impact on the New Zealand team.

The 56-year-old has recently faced calls to step down after the All Blacks last month finished their year with three losses from 15 internationals, their worst run since 2009 when they lost four Tests.

He blamed the lack of sharpness on the omission of South African teams since the outset of the pandemic, saying his team would have played better if they were able to go up against the sheer physicality of Springbok regulars weekly.

REUTERS