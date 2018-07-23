Sports World: Spanish rider wins Tour stage 14 with late surge

Spanish rider wins Tour stage 14 with late surge

MENDE • Spain's Omar Fraile powered to victory with a late burst in the last climb of the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, a 188-km ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux.

The Astana rider caught Belgian Jasper Stuyven near the top of the Cote de Croix Neuve, a 3km ascent, and did not look back. France's Julian Alaphilippe was the fastest in the climb but finished six seconds behind, ahead of Stuyven. Briton Geraint Thomas keeps the yellow jersey after finishing ahead of his rivals.

REUTERS

Four Barbasol joint leaders, Lincicome exits

WASHINGTON • Robert Streb fired a nine-under 63 to sit in a four-way tie for the third-round lead at the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship in Kentucky on Saturday, while Brittany Lincicome came up short in her bid to make the cut in a men's event.

Hunter Mahan (64), Tom Lovelady (65) and overnight leader Troy Merritt (69) were also on 18-under 198 after three rounds. Lincicome posted a one-under 71 but still missed the cut by nine strokes.

REUTERS

Iniesta uninspiring on debut as Kobe lose 3-0

KOBE (Japan)• Spanish legend Andres Iniesta's Japanese debut ended on a flat note yesterday, as Vissel Kobe crashed to an embarrassing 3-0 home defeat by J-League strugglers Shonan Bellmare.

The former Barcelona playmaker came off the bench after 58 minutes with Kobe already trailing by two goals and, despite one or two trademark flicks, was unable to inspire a comeback in front of a crowd of 26,000.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE