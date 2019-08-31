Sports World: Spain ex-coach mourns child's death

Spain ex-coach mourns child's death

MADRID • Former Spain coach Luis Enrique announced the death of his nine-year-old daughter from bone cancer on Thursday.

The 49-year-old resigned as Spain's national coach in June having been unable to fulfil "duties as normal since March", he said at the time. His personal issue was never made public, until now. Assistant Robert Moreno has been in charge for Spain's last three matches and will now lead the team through Euro 2020 qualifying.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bayern board to be in Kahn's safe hands

MUNICH • Former Bayern Munich captain Oliver Kahn is set to return to the football club as a board member next year and will take over as chief executive in 2022, the German Bundesliga club announced yesterday.

On the day current Bayern president Uli Hoeness announced his retirement from his decades-long involvement with the club, the German champions appointed another former Bayern player to succeed current CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Kahn, who won eight league titles between 1994 and 2008 with the Bavarians, signed a five-year contract after the board voted unanimously in favour of the move in Thursday's meeting.

REUTERS

Murray recouping singles form after loss

MADRID • A tired Andy Murray was dumped out in the third round of the Rafa Nadal Open in Majorca after losing 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to Italian world No. 240 Matteo Viola on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Briton required two medical stoppages for cramp and received treatment to his thigh as he battled for fitness and form at the Challenger Tour tournament having receiving a wildcard entry. It was Murray's third singles event since the former world No. 1 returned from hip surgery and he said it was a good run-out as he works his way back to full fitness.

REUTERS

McIlroy starts strong at European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA • Rory McIlroy backed up his FedEx Cup triumph with an opening three-under 67 at the European Masters on Thursday to sit just four shots adrift of early leaders Matthias Schwab and Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

The four-time Major winner beat world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele to claim the PGA Tour's Tour Championship and the US$15 million (S$20.8 million) points list bonus at East Lake last weekend. The 30-year-old Ulsterman mixed six birdies with three bogeys on the first round in Switzerland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE