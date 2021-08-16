Sports World: Spa circuit chief 'killed by husband'

Spa circuit chief 'killed by husband'

BRUSSELS • Nathalie Maillet, chief executive officer of Belgium's Spa Francorchamps Grand Prix race track, was found shot dead at her home yesterday, the local media reported.

According to reports, quoting the police, a search at her home in eastern Belgium found that the 49-year-old and a close friend had been shot dead in a domestic double murder, followed by the suicide of the suspected perpetrator, who some outlets said was her husband.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

O'Toole's 64 earns her three-shot win

GLASGOW • American joint overnight leader Ryann O'Toole fired a superb eight-under 64 to win the Women's Scottish Open by three strokes with a 17-under 271 total, after yesterday's final round at Dumbarnie Links in Fife.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko (63) and Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul (66) were joint second, with another third-round co-leader, Thai Ariya Jutanugarn (68), a further shot adrift.

Binder's slick move pays off in Austria

KNITTELFELD (Austria) • South Africa's MotoGP rider Brad Binder won the Austrian Grand Prix yesterday after gambling on not changing bikes when heavy rain began to fall in the closing laps.

Unlike his rivals who pitted to switch bikes, the 26-year-old KTM rider stayed out on slick tyres and held off the field to win his second race.

REUTERS