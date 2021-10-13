Sports World: Southgate to discuss England future with FA

Southgate to discuss England future with FA

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate will speak to the Football Association about his contract in the next few weeks as his immediate focus is helping the team reach the 2022 World Cup.

He guided England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals before securing a third-placed finish in the 2019 Nations League. The team were runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020 earlier this year.

The 51-year-old is under contract until after the World Cup but FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said in June that it was keen to extend his deal.

Wilder won't hang up his boxing gloves, says Scott

LOS ANGELES • Deontay Wilder has no plans to retire, the boxer's trainer Malik Scott said, after the American was knocked out by Briton Tyson Fury in their World Boxing Council heavyweight world title fight on Saturday.

Fury (31-0-1) weathered the early storm to outbox Wilder and landed the decisive blow in the 11th round to close out their trilogy and remain the undefeated lineal champion.

Scott insisted, however, that the 35-year-old Wilder (42-2-1) deserved to have more high-level fights and be involved in main events, adding that "retiring is not in his plans at all".

Group to study setting up of Women's Lions side

LONDON • The British & Irish Lions announced the formation of a steering group yesterday to look into the feasibility of establishing a Women's Lions team.

Former Lion Ieuan Evans will chair the 13-member group which will include administrators from professional rugby such as Lions managing director Ben Calveley and Sue Day, the chief operating and financial officer of the Rugby Football Union.

Other business executives and players such as England's Shaunagh Brown and Ireland's Niamh Briggs are also involved.

UCI part of operation to help Afghan refugees

LAUSANNE • The International Cycling Union (UCI) said it helped in the evacuation of 165 refugees from Afghanistan which included female cyclists, journalists and human rights campaigners whose lives were under threat if they stayed in the country.

The UCI said it was a part of an operation that included cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation's owner Sylvan Adams, an NGO named IsraAID, various governments, the Asian Cycling Confederation and Fifa. The refugees, who arrived in Europe via Albania, will be resettled in several countries.

