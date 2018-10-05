Sports World: Southgate signs on till 2022 World Cup

Southgate signs on till 2022 World Cup

LONDON • Gareth Southgate has been rewarded for guiding England to this year's World Cup semi-finals with a new contract, the Football Association (FA) announced yesterday.

The 48-year-old's new deal will see him through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and see his pay rise to a reported £3 million (S$5.38 million) per year. "I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tsitsipas to face Nishikori in q-finals

TOKYO • Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a mid-match stumble to beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 yesterday to reach the Japan Open quarter-finals.

The Greek will face Japan's Kei Nishikori today for a place in the last four.

Elsewhere, second seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa also advanced, while Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff continued his dream run in Tokyo to move into the last eight.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Osaka cruises into China Open last eight

BEIJING • Naomi Osaka showcased the ruthlessness that won her the US Open as she blitzed her way into the China Open quarter-finals yesterday.

The first Japanese to win a Major singles title was in devastating form against 10th seed Julia Goerges of Germany, winning 6-1, 6-2 in the Chinese capital.

The eighth seed will face home hopeful Zhang Shuai in the last eight today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldo omitted from Portugal squad

LISBON • Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has again been left out of the squad for this month's friendlies against Poland and Scotland on Oct 11 and 14 respectively, in an announcement made by the Portuguese Football Federation yesterday.

Ronaldo, Portugal's record scorer and most-capped player with 85 goals in 154 appearances, also missed the two friendlies against Croatia and Italy last month.

The forward then said he needed more time to adapt following his close-season move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

REUTERS