Sports World: Song latest addition to Tang's SA slate

Song latest addition to Tang's SA slate

Eric Song, an experienced local sports administrator, is the ninth person to join oil trader Tang Weng Fei's slate in the upcoming Singapore Athletics (SA) election.

The 57-year-old, currently an associate director at the Singapore Management University, has previously held senior positions at the Singapore Sports School and national sports agency Sport Singapore.

Other notable names on Tang's slate include former national swimmer Ang Peng Siong and national sprinter Poh Seng Song. SA has yet to announce a date for the election.

Neymar warmly welcomed in China

SHENZHEN • Dozens of screaming football fans welcomed Neymar yesterday as he flew in to China to rejoin Paris Saint-Germain after his disappointing World Cup.

The Brazilian star, wearing a canary-yellow hoodie, posed for pictures with airport staff before his noisy welcome in the arrival hall.

Neymar's arrival, ahead of tomorrow's French Super Cup game against Monaco in Shenzhen, comes more than five months after his last appearance for PSG following a foot injury in late February.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nasri's doping ban extended by a year

LONDON • Former Manchester City footballer Samir Nasri has had his doping ban increased to 18 months following an appeal against the original six-month sanction, European football's governing body Uefa said.

The Frenchman was handed the original suspension in February after Uefa found the 31-year-old "guilty of using a prohibited method in accordance with the Wada (World Anti-Doping Agency) prohibited list". His lawyer had said Nasri was sanctioned for receiving an intravenous drip treatment at a clinic in Los Angeles in 2016.

REUTERS

French league ready for VAR next season

PARIS • France's Ligue 1 will use the video assistant referee (VAR) system in every game in the coming season, the French football federation said on Wednesday.

The French league voted in December to adopt VAR and the technology was tried out in the latter stages of the League Cup and French Cup and the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE