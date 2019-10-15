Sports World: Son of hippies snatches memorable Houston win

Son of hippies snatches memorable Houston win

HOUSTON • Lanto Griffin will be known for more than his unusual name after winning golf's Houston Open by one stroke on Sunday.

The self-described son of hippies, who was named after a spiritual master, shed tears of happiness upon sinking a six-foot par putt to clinch his maiden PGA Tour win.

The 31-year-old's three-under 69 for a 14-under 274 total edged out fellow Americans Scott Harrington (67) and Mark Hubbard (69).

REUTERS

Curry at his peak, says Warriors coach Kerr

SAN FRANCISCO • The Golden State Warriors no longer have Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala on their roster, while Klay Thompson is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but they can still rely on 31-year-old talisman Stephen Curry to deliver.

Coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday the two-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player was "ready to have a great year" with the regular season starting next Tuesday, adding that "he's had an incredible (pre-season) camp and to me, he's at his peak physically, mentally".

REUTERS