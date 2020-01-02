Sports World: SOF-Peter Lim grant open for application

SOF-Peter Lim grant open for application

Applications for the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship are open until 4pm, Jan 31, at www.sof.sg.

Launched in 2010, it is into its 10th edition, with more than 2,600 scholarships amounting to over $7.2 million given out. Last year, billionaire Lim announced a commitment of $10 million to fund it until 2030.

Villa, 37, retires with last trophy at Kobe

TOKYO • Vissel Kobe beat Kashima Antlers 2-0 to win the Emperor's Cup final yesterday, in the first football match at Tokyo's National Stadium, built for this year's Olympic Games.

It was also the last appearance for Kobe's David Villa, the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker who will retire at the age of 37.

REUTERS

Yacht finally finishes Sydney-Hobart race

HOBART • The final boat, a Tasmanian 30-foot yacht Take Five, has finished the annual Sydney to Hobart race - more than four days after winner Comanche.

It crossed the finish line yesterday in five days, 23 hours, 41 minutes for the 628-nautical-mile (1,163km) course in the 75th edition of the race.

Comanche, one of five 100-foot super maxis among the 157 starters, finished on Saturday morning in 1 day 18hr 30min 24sec to take line honours for the third time.

ASSOCIATED PRESS