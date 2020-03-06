Sports World: Sociedad in 1st King's Cup final in 32 years

Sociedad in 1st King's Cup final in 32 years

MADRID • Real Sociedad ended the Spanish King's Cup hopes of second division Mirandes on Wednesday, with a 1-0 win which moved them into the final for the first time in 32 years.

Sociedad had already won the first leg 2-1 and cemented their spot in the decider when Mikel Oyarzabal scored a first-half penalty.

The April 18 final in Seville could be an all-Basque football affair with Athletic Bilbao defending a 1-0 lead against Granada in their semi-final, second leg yesterday - the result was not available at press time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Platini's appeal against ban dismissed

STRASBOURG • Former Uefa head Michel Platini has lost his appeal at the European Court of Human Rights against a four-year ban from football, over a US$2 million (S$2.77 million) payment from then Fifa president Sepp Blatter in 2011.

A chamber of seven judges at the Strasbourg-based court ruled yesterday that the 64-year-old Frenchman's "suspension from football-related professional activity was justified".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ledecky gears up for 1,500m with fine time

LOS ANGELES • US freestyle swimming great Katie Ledecky, looking forward to the Olympic debut of the women's 1,500m freestyle in Tokyo, clocked the fifth-fastest time in the event with a 15min 29.51sec at the Pro-Swim Series meeting in Iowa on Wednesday.

Ledecky, who set the world record of 15:20.48 on May 16, 2018, owns the top 10 times in the event and is the heavy favourite to take the first Olympic gold awarded in the distance for women.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE