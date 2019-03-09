Sports World: Sng's 1.7m enough for silver Down Under

Sng's 1.7m enough for silver Down Under

National high jumper Michelle Sng clinched a silver at the Coles Queensland Athletics Championships in Brisbane yesterday after clearing 1.7m.

Australian Hannah Joye won the event with 1.84m, and her compatriots Tori West and Ashleigh Reid were joint-third (1.65m).

Singaporean Neo Yi Wen was eighth with 1.45m.

S'pore junior fencers gain 2 more bronzes

Singapore clinched two bronze medals at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Amman, Jordan last night to end the competition with two golds, one silver and four bronzes.

On the final day of competition, the men's foil junior team of Darren Tan, Jonathan Au Eong, Kieren Lock and Richard Teoh took the joint bronze after their 45-28 semi-final loss to South Korea.

The women's epee junior team of Rebecca Ong, Thhivya Ashti Siva Kumar, Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, Aliyah Tan also earned bronze after their 45-34 defeat by South Korea.

Messi returns to Argentina squad

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina captain Lionel Messi is back in the national football squad for the first time since last year's World Cup in Russia, and will play in at least one of their friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco this month, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Thursday.

The Barcelona forward has not played for his country since their last-16 exit at the hands of eventual champions France, opting to take a sabbatical after a disappointing tournament for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, Scaloni said in January that he had a "good feeling" about Messi's possible return from his self-imposed exile, and included him along with 30 other players.

Thai lifters won't compete over doping

BANGKOK • Thailand have voluntarily withdrawn from international competitions, including qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, over a series of doping violations.

The kingdom's weightlifting federation said on Thursday that it would withdraw from competition following eight adverse analytical findings at last year's world championships.

Despite the self-imposed ban, Thailand will still host this year's event in Pattaya from Sept 18 to 27. .

