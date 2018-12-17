Sports World: Smalling signs new deal with United

Smalling signs new deal with United

LONDON • Manchester United tied down Chris Smalling to a new 3 1/2-year contract on Saturday with an option to extend the deal for a further year.

The 29-year-old defender has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and the Europa League in 307 appearances since joining from Fulham in 2010. His previous deal will run out at the end of the football season.

United manager Jose Mourinho was happy with Smalling's new deal, adding that the centre-back is now "one of the senior players within our squad".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldo spot on at Torino but cautioned

TURIN • Cristiano Ronaldo converted a second-half penalty and was booked for provoking the beaten goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo, as relentless Italian Serie A leaders Juventus beat Torino 1-0 in an absorbing football derby on Saturday.

Torino were undone by an unfortunate mistake by forward Simone Zaza, who underhit a pass back to Ichazo, allowing Mario Mandzukic to intercept and the Croat was then tripped by the goalkeeper.

Ronaldo converted the penalty to score his 11th league goal of the season, leaving him as Serie A's joint top scorer alongside Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek.

REUTERS

Rose misses top rank after last-round slip

JAKARTA • English golfer Justin Rose failed to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking after a final-round meltdown at the Indonesian Masters yesterday, as Thailand's Poom Saksansin claimed the title for a second time with a three-shot victory.

Starting the day tied-fourth, Rose just needed a tie for 16th or better to replace American Brooks Koepka at the top of the rankings. But he stumbled to a three-over 75 which left him in a share of 17th on six under. Poom signed for a 68 for a winning total of 20-under 268, ahead of compatriots Jazz Janewattananond (65) and Panuphol Pittayarat (66).

REUTERS

Chan and Goh leaving Malaysian set-up

KUALA LUMPUR • Two of Malaysia's top badminton shuttlers are quitting the national team, officials confirmed yesterday.

World No. 6 mixed doubles players Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying will be leaving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in January after the duo sent in their resignation letters last month. BAM did not indicate why the Rio 2016 silver medallists were quitting.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE