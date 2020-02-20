Sports World: Slingers' season gets worse at Vampire

Slingers' season gets worse at Vampire

The Singapore Slingers were unable to recover from an abysmal 10-point first quarter in the 87-77 away loss to Asean Basketball League leaders Mono Vampire yesterday.

While they outscored the Thai hosts 24-20, 20-18 and 23-21, the damage was done in the 28-10 first period. The Slingers (7-8), seventh in the 10-team table after their eighth loss in 15 games, host Kuala Lumpur Dragons on Sunday.

Wenger, in Fifa role, proposes offside tweak

LONDON • Fifa's head of global development Arsene Wenger will attempt to make a major change to the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in football since the introduction of the video assistant referee.

The former Arsenal manager wants a player to be deemed onside if any part of their body which can legitimately score a goal is level or behind the last defender. If he gets his way, the new law could come into effect on June 1, just 12 days before the start of Euro 2020.

REUTERS

Cavs sack coach in bid to stem slump

CLEVELAND (Ohio) • John Beilein has been ousted as Cleveland Cavaliers head coach after little more than half a season into a five-year deal signed last year, ESPN reported on Tuesday. J.B. Bickerstaff's main task as head coach will be to haul the Cavs (14-40) from the foot of the National Basketball Association Eastern Conference.

REUTERS