Sports World : Slingers maul Black Bears, Young gets 35

Slingers maul Black Bears, Young gets 35

Trailing 36-31 at half-time, Singapore Slingers recovered strongly to overwhelm the Macau Black Bears 89-70 in their Asean Basketball League game yesterday in Foshan, China.

Jerran Young top-scored with 35 points, John Fields had 18 points, while Xavier Alexander enjoyed a triple double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

The third-placed Slingers (15-10) end the regular season at home on Sunday against eighth-placed Thai side Mono Vampire.

S'pore beat India in badminton c'ships

The Republic's shuttlers beat India 3-2 in a Tong Yun Kai Cup Group B encounter in Hong Kong yesterday.

The Singaporeans were 2-1 down after three matches, but Yeo Jia Min levelled terms with her 17-21, 21-12, 21-16 victory over Ashmita Charliha.

The women's doubles pair of Citra Putri Sari Dewi and Lim Ming Hui then scored the winning point with their 22-24, 21-15, 21-16 win over Rutaparna Panda and Arathi Sara Sunil.

Els picks 3 more assistants for Cup

MIAMI • International captain Ernie Els has named South Korea's K.J . Choi, fellow South African Trevor Immelman and Canada's Mike Weir as his assistants for this year's Presidents Cup in Australia, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old previously named Australia's Geoff Ogilvy as one of his assistants for the Dec 12-15 event at Royal Melbourne, where the biennial competition pits a 12-man team from the United States against a line-up of international players from outside Europe.

REUTERS

White's new UFC deal takes him to 2025

LOS ANGELES • Dana White, the Ultimate Fighting Championship president, revealed on Monday that he has signed a new seven-year contract with parent company Endeavor to stay on as president of the world's leading mixed martial arts organisation.

His new contract coincides with the UFC extending its distribution deal with ESPN, which now expires in 2025 instead of 2023 and White, who has been with the promotion since 2001, said he "couldn't be more excited".

THE GUARDIAN

PSG win appeal over Uefa's FFP probe

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain have won a legal battle against Uefa after it tried to reopen its investigation into the French club's spending on transfer fees and wages.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday it had upheld PSG's appeal against European football's governing body on the grounds that it took too long to review Uefa's own decision to clear PSG of breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

REUTERS