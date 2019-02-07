Sports World: Slingers leave it too late in narrow defeat

Slingers leave it too late in narrow defeat

Xavier Alexander top-scored with 29 points and John Fields added 26 but the Singapore Slingers' fightback was not enough in a 87-84 loss to Mono Vampire in the Asean Basketball League.

Their poor start last night in Nonthaburi proved costly, trailing 31-21 after the first quarter and 54-39 at half-time. They drop to fifth in the standings with a win-loss record of 9-7.

Bring on City, after Newport stun Boro

LONDON • Fourth-tier Newport County will take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup after shocking Championship high-fliers Middlesbrough 2-0 in a replay on Tuesday.

Robbie Willmott and Padraig Amond scored brilliant second-half goals for the Welsh side to secure a plum tie at home to Pep Guardiola's side on Feb 16.

Brentford will play Swansea in the fifth round after seeing off non-league outfit Barnet 3-1. Second-tier Queens Park Rangers will host Watford next after beating Portsmouth 2-0.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Qatar pledges worker reform before 2022

DOHA • Qatar said yesterday that it is committed to labour reform following an Amnesty International report that the 2022 World Cup host is failing to stop widespread labour abuse.

The human rights group called on Qatar to enforce current labour laws, increase the minimum wage and scrap the "kafala" or sponsorship system, which ties workers to their employers, restricts their ability to change jobs or leave the country.

Doha said it was on course to deliver "lasting" change before the World Cup.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vonn skips training following race crash

ARE (SWEDEN) • Lindsey Vonn sat out women's downhill training at the Alpine skiing world championships yesterday after a high-speed crash in the opening Super-G.

Sunday's downhill in Are will be the final race of the former Olympic champion's career after she announced her retirement last week.

The 34-year-old American great, winner of 82 World Cup races, had a black eye when crashing out of Tuesday's Super G won by compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Horse trainer banned four years for 'jiggers'

SYDNEY • Melbourne Cup-winning Australian trainer Darren Weir was banned for four years yesterday from horse racing in Victoria state for possessing electronic devices used to shock horses into running faster.

The penalty on Weir, who trained 2015 Cup winner Prince of Penzance, followed dramatic police raids on several rural properties last week, including the veteran trainer's stables.

He did not contest three charges of possessing the Taser-like "jiggers".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE