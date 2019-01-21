Sports World: Slingers beaten by CLS Knights

Slingers beaten by CLS Knights

The Singapore Slingers lost 89-74 to CLS Knights Indonesia in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) in Surabaya yesterday as the hosts dominated from start to finish.

The Knights' Singaporean point guard and former Slinger Wong Wei Long scored 18 points, including three treys that gave him the all-time ABL record of 215 three-pointers, surpassing Filipino Leo Avenido.

Following their second straight defeat, the Slingers have a win-loss record of 7-6 and are sixth in the 10-team ABL.

Indonesian football chief steps down

JAKARTA • Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) chairman Eddy Rahmayadi resigned yesterday, amid the national team's failure to get out of the group stage at last November's AFF Suzuki Cup as well as an ongoing investigation into match-fixing allegations in the national league.

The resignation was conveyed by Eddy himself when he opened the PSSI annual congress in a lavish Bali hotel.

Eddy, a former army general elected as North Sumatra governor last year, was elected to chair PSSI in 2016 and his term was not due to end until next year.

XINHUA

Mickelson regains lead in Desert Classic

LOS ANGELES • Phil Mickelson recaptured the lead with back-to-back birdies midway through the back nine and went on to grab a two-stroke advantage over Adam Hadwin in the third round of the PGA Tour's Desert Classic on Saturday.

The American, bidding for a wire-to-wire victory, had trailed Hadwin until a 35-foot birdie putt at the 13th brought him level with the Canadian.

The five-time Major winner shot a bogey-free six-under 66 on the PGA West Stadium Course at La Quinta Country Club for a 22-under 194 total.

REUTERS

Ko and Ji share pole position after 66s

MIAMI • New Zealand's Lydia Ko and South Korean Ji Eun-hee each fired a five-under 66 to share the lead after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Tournament of Champions.

Ko and Ji charged into contention by going low on the front side and parring their way home to stand on 13-under 200 after 54 holes at the Four Seasons Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Canada's Brooke Henderson, who led by two strokes when the day began, took a bogey at 18 to settle for a 69, falling one stroke off the pace in third.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Schumacher's son joins Ferrari academy

LONDON • Michael Schumacher's son Mick has followed in his father's footsteps by signing a contract with Ferrari to join the Formula One team's young driver academy.

The 19-year-old German, whose father won five of his record seven championships with the Italian team, will be competing in Formula Two this year after winning the European F3 title last year.

Ferrari said in a statement on Saturday that the teenager would join other members of the academy in pre-season preparation activities next week.

REUTERS