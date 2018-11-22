Sports World: Slingers beat Vampire for first win of season

Slingers beat Vampire for first win of season

The Singapore Slingers posted their first win of the new Asean Basketball League season with a 91-81 success over Mono Vampire in Nonthaburi, Thailand, yesterday.

Xavier Alexander paced the Slingers, posting a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

They had suffered a 77-73 loss to Taiwanese side Formosa Dreamers in their season-opener at the OCBC Arena last Saturday.

Singh, PGA Tour settle 2013 doping dispute

MIAMI • Three-time golf Major champion Vijay Singh and the PGA Tour said on Tuesday a settlement deal had been reached over a 2013 doping dispute over deer antler spray.

The issue began after the golfer told Sports Illustrated he had used the spray, which resulted in his suspension after the Tour found it contained IGF-1, a banned substance.

After the World Anti-Doping Agency ruled that the use of the spray was not a doping violation unless there was a failed drug test involved, Singh's 90-day ban was revoked. But the Fijian later sued the Tour for causing unfair harm to his reputation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LPGA supports men's and women's Vic Open

SYDNEY • The LPGA Tour will co-sanction a pioneering tournament where men and women compete for equal prize money on the same course at the same time, Golf Australia said yesterday.

The Vic Open, which aims to highlight the disparity in prize money between the tours, sees men and women play concurrently off alternating tees.

The event, to be held in February at the 13th Beach Golf Links in Melbourne, will have a purse of A$1.5 million (S$1.5 million) for each of the men's and women's divisions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

O'Neill, Keane step down after poor run

DUBLIN • Ireland have parted company with manager Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane after a run of six matches without a victory, the country's Football Association (FAI) said yesterday.

The duo's last game in charge was a turgid 0-0 draw with Denmark in the Nations League on Monday.

FAI chief executive John Delaney thanked them for their services and highlighted Euro 2016, where the Irish reached the last 16, as a tournament that would "live long in the memory".

REUTERS

Portugal draw in dead rubber with Poland

LISBON • Unbeaten Portugal finished off their successful Nations League group campaign with a 1-1 draw against relegated Poland in Guimaraes on Tuesday.

The hosts had already qualified for June's inaugural Finals alongside England, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Andre Silva opened the scoring for Portugal before Arkadiusz Milik converted from the spot.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE