Sports World: Sky rider Thomas earns BBC sports gong

Sky rider Thomas earns BBC sports gong

LONDON • Geraint Thomas was crowned the BBC's UK Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday after his maiden Grand Tour triumph in the Tour de France.

The Welshman pipped Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, who were second and third respectively.

England's Gareth Southgate picked up the Coach of the Year award while Italian golfer Francesco Molinari was named "World Sport Star".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Senior bowlers shine at Asian C'ship

OKINAWA (Japan) • Singapore secured a 1-2 finish in the Masters event at the Asian Senior Bowling Championship at the Enagic Bowl Mihama in Okinawa, Japan yesterday.

After two blocks of eight games each, Paiman Dali topped the field with 3,733 pinfalls, while Hairon Awang scored 3,674 pinfalls, edging South Korea's Son Yong-mok into third place by just four pins.