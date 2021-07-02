Sports World: Sky Brown, 12, to set record at Olympics

Sky Brown, 12, to set record at Olympics

LONDON • Skateboarder Sky Brown will be Britain's youngest competitor at a Summer Games after being named in the team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Brown will be 13 years and 11 days old when she competes in Japan, beating the record set by Margery Hinton, who was 31 days older when she swam in Amsterdam in 1928.

Japan-born Brown, who turns 13 on July 12, won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Sao Paolo and ranked third after a series of qualification events.

Semenya misses out on Tokyo, to power on

LIEGE • Caster Semenya has vowed to continue her fight against the ban that prevents her from competing in her preferred 800m event after she failed in a bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in alternative distances.

The 30-year-old South African, who is the two-time defending Olympic 800m champion, is banned from competing in any race from 400m to a mile (1.6km) after World Athletics ruled that athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races.

Semenya, who on Wednesday failed in her final attempt to qualify for the 5,000m in an event in Belgium, said she would "keep fighting for my rights".

US' Olympics charge led by Thomas, Korda

NEW JERSEY • Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda are set to lead the American charge at the Tokyo Olympics next month after USA Golf on Wednesday confirmed the eight athletes taking part.

Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau - ranked two to five in the Olympic golf rankings behind Spaniard Jon Rahm - made the cut last week.

Korda, No. 1 in the women's Olympic golf rankings, is joined by Danielle Kang (fifth), Lexi Thompson (ninth) and her sister Jessica (13th). The top 15 ranked men and women are eligible for the Olympics with a maximum of four athletes from each country.

