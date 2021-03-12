Sports World : Six Nations secures deal with CVC Capital

Six Nations secures deal with CVC Capital

LONDON • Six Nations Rugby announced yesterday it had agreed to sell a 14 per cent stake in the tournament to private equity giants CVC Capital Partners in a £365 million (S$683 million) deal.

A statement said the objective of the five-year partnership, which was hailed by the different rugby unions, was "to invest to grow and develop the game".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

'Justice' wanted over Maradona's death

BUENOS AIRES • Argentinians took to the streets on Wednesday to demand what they say is justice for Diego Maradona after the football icon's death from a heart attack in November sparked a probe into how he died and whether there had been any negligence in his care.

Maradona's former wife, Claudia Villafane, and two of his daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, led the rally amid an investigation into whether members of his medical team treated him adequately following brain surgery.

REUTERS

Atletico inch closer to title with Bilbao win

MADRID • Atletico Madrid took another step towards their first La Liga title since 2013-14 after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday to move six points clear of Barcelona (56) and eight ahead of champions Real Madrid.

The hosts conceded first to a scuffed effort from Iker Muniain but pulled level with a deflected header from Marcos Llorente before Luis Suarez dispatched his spot kick to claim his 18th league goal this season.

REUTERS