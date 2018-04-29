Sports World: Six golds for S'pore at World Jr Silat C'ship

Six golds for S'pore at World Jr Silat C'ship

Singapore won six golds, three silvers and six bronzes at the World Junior Pencak Silat Championship, which ended in Songkhla, Thailand yesterday.

Muhammad Hazim Mohd Yusli retained his Class D title while Nurzianah Mohd Yazid won the artistic female singles gold on her major games debut.

Brothers Muhammad Syahiran Jeffry and Muhammad Syakir Jeffry won the Class J and K events respectively, and Nurul Irbah Muhd Razali won the girls' Class B title at an event that saw 18 countries compete.

Albirex crush Geylang for fifth straight win

Albirex Niigata's winning start to the Singapore Premier League season continued at Jurong East Stadium after the defending champions thrashed Geylang International 5-0 yesterday evening.

Wataru Murofushi and Kenya Takahashi scored in the first half before the White Swans added another three goals after the break through Taku Morinaga, Shuhei Hoshino and Ryujiro Yamanaka.

They now have an eight-point lead over second-placed Tampines Rovers, having played one game more.

Poh takes sculls title at Asian Rowing Cup

Rower Joan Poh won the women's single sculls event at the Asian Rowing Cup I yesterday.

The 27-year-old completed the 2,000m race in 7min 45.567sec at the Pandan Reservoir, ahead of Vietnam's Pham Thi Hue (7:46.709) and Thai Irin Neegree (7:59.812).

Lack of fuel caused Chapecoense crash

BOGOTA • The 2016 plane crash that wiped out a Brazilian football team was caused by a lack of fuel, Colombia's aviation authority said on Friday following an investigation into the disaster . The Nov 28 crash claimed the lives of 71 people, including 19 players from Chapecoense Real.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Momota into final after upsetting Lee

SHANGHAI • Malaysian Lee Chong Wei suffered a shock defeat in the Badminton Asia Championships semi-finals yesterday, going down 21-19, 21-14 to Kento Momota.

The Japanese, making a comeback after serving a one-year ban for gambling in 2016, will play China's Chen Long in today's final in the Chinese city of Wuhan after the third seed beat Indian H.S. Prannoy 21-16, 21-18.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Korda takes slim lead at Mediheal C'ship

SAN FRANCISCO • Jessica Korda fired six birdies in a five-under 67 on Friday to lead by one shot over Annie Park in the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Korda has a two-round total of 135 at Merced Golf Club in California. Lydia Ko, the overnight co-leader, carded a 70 for 138 to fall behind.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hurricanes put away valiant Sunwolves

CAPE TOWN • Wellington Hurricanes out-muscled Japan's vastly improved Super Rugby side Sunwolves for a 43-15 bonus-point win on Friday. The Hurricanes notched seven tries to two at home, although three late efforts gave the scoreboard a lopsided look that did not reflect the Sunwolves' efforts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE