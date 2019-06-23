Sports World: Singapore's Tay sixth in Asian vault final

Singapore's Tay sixth in Asian vault final

Terry Tay scored 13.967 to finish sixth in the Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships vault final in Mongolia yesterday.

China's Huang Mingqi won the gold with 14.733 , followed by Indonesia's Muhammad Aprizal (14.467) and Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi (14.400).

India beat Singapore for maiden 15s win

India beat Singapore 21-19 in the play-off for third at the Asia Rugby Women's Championship yesterday in Manila to record their first 15s victory.

China thrashed the Philippines 68-0 in the final to move closer to qualifying for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2021.

Trezeguet's goal is hosts Egypt's joy

CAIRO • Mahmoud Trezeguet gave hosts Egypt a winning start to the Africa Cup of Nations with the only goal of Friday's opening game against Zimbabwe.

His 41st-minute strike proved decisive as Egypt missed out on a host of chances to make a bigger impact, but will be satisfied to have taken the first three points in Group A.

REUTERS

US women, federation agree to mediation

LOS ANGELES • The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) and its national women's team are set to enter mediation after the World Cup to settle a discrimination lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Citing people familiar with the negotiations, the Journal said both sides had reached tentative agreement for mediation aimed at resolving the dispute between the USSF and 28 members of the team. Lawyers for the women had filed a lawsuit in March demanding equal pay and conditions with their male counterparts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barty a win away from world No. 1

LONDON • French Open champion Ashleigh Barty moved to within one win of becoming tennis' world No. 1, after she defeated Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic yesterday.

The Australian will edge ahead of Japanese Naomi Osaka at the top of the rankings before next month's Wimbledon if she wins the title today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE