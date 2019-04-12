Sports World : Singapore's junior foil teams fall in last eight

Singapore's junior foil teams fall in last eight

Singapore's national junior foil fencing teams lost their respective quarter-final matches at the World Cadets and Juniors Fencing Championships in Poland yesterday.

The women's team comprising Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Denyse Chan and reserve Rachel Lim fell 45-32 to South Korea and finished sixth, while their male counterparts Richard Teoh, Kieren Lock, Maximus Tio and Jonathan Lim (reserve) lost 45-17 to Russia and settled for eighth place. It is the boys' best finish after their 11th place last year. Amita and Maxine returned home with a team silver last year, together with Tatiana Wong and Nicole Wong.

Ref abuse earns Costa eight-game ban

MADRID • Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has been handed an eight-match LaLiga ban by the Spanish Football Federation for abusing the referee after he was shown the red card during last Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Barcelona.

The official's report stated the 30-year-old swore and shouted at referee Jesus Gil Manzano and also grabbed him "on numerous occasions" after he had been given his marching orders.

The ban will end Costa's season as there are only seven games left, unless Atletico are successful with their appeal.

REUTERS

Wallaby Folau faces the sack for gay rant

SYDNEY • Rugby Australia said yesterday it intends to terminate star Israel Folau's contract over his latest anti-gay rant, throwing the Wallabies' World Cup plans into disarray.

Chief executive Raelene Castle said officials had made repeated and unsuccessful attempts to contact the full-back, who has 37 tries in 73 Tests, since his incendiary Instagram post claiming "hell awaits" gays on Wednesday.

"In the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract," the statement said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Drinkwater told to look elsewhere: Sarri

LONDON • Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has no future at the Premier League club because he is not suited to their style of football, manager Maurizio Sarri said on Wednesday.

The former Leicester player, who was charged with drink driving on Tuesday, has played only once this season in the Community Shield.

The Italian told reporters he had told him to "look for something different" last August and did not know why the 29-year-old had chosen to stay.

REUTERS