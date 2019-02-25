Sports World: Singapore's Choo is top Ironman woman

Singapore's Choo is top Ironman woman

Singaporean Choo Ling Er was the top female competitor in the Ironman 70.3 Colombo in Sri Lanka yesterday.

She finished the 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21.1km run in 4hr 41min 40sec.

The 31-year-old represented Singapore in road cycling at last year's Asian Games in Indonesia, where she finished 10th.

Mbappe youngest to set Ligue 1 goal mark

PARIS • Kylian Mbappe on Saturday became the youngest player to score 50 Ligue 1 goals after his brace in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 win over Nimes tightened the champions' grip on the French title.

The France forward, 20, snapped the previous mark which Yannick Stopyra had held for 37 years.

The league leaders, who opened the scoring through Christopher Nkunku, extended their lead over second-placed Lille to 17 points.

Smoking ban for all Tokyo Games sites

TOKYO • The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games intends to impose a total smoking ban at Games venues next year, including the entirety of both indoor and outdoor areas of each site, the Yomiuri Shimbun has learnt.

According to sources, it would be the first time for such a measure to be taken at the Summer Games.

The committee's move will be in line with the wishes of the International Olympic Committee, which promotes a smoke-free Games.

Bencic makes big leap in rankings with win

DUBAI • Belinda Bencic defeated Czech world No. 4 Petra Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Dubai Championships and vowed to celebrate with her first parachute jump.

The Swiss' third career title will see her leap to 23rd in the new world rankings from her current spot of 45th.

