Sports World: Singapore paddlers ousted in China Open

Singapore paddlers ousted in China Open

Singapore's table tennis players ended their challenge at the China Open in Shenzhen yesterday.

World No. 12 Feng Tianwei was beaten by Japan's seventh-ranked Mima Ito 11-6, 11-8, 14-12, 11-9 in the women's singles last 16, while Lin Ye and Zeng Jian lost 11-4, 12-10, 11-6 to China's Wang Manyu and Zhu Yuling in the doubles quarter-finals.

Conte replaces Spalletti at Inter

MILAN • Inter Milan yesterday announced the appointment of former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss Antonio Conte as coach.

The 49-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Italian football club worth around €9 million (S$14 million) plus bonuses, according to press reports.

He replaces Luciano Spalletti, who lost his job on Thursday despite securing Inter's Champions League berth for a second consecutive year on the final day of the Serie A season last Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ramos commits to Real after China link

MADRID • Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos pledged his future to the Spanish LaLiga side on Thursday, after saying he had received an offer to join a football club in the Chinese Super League.

The defender called a snap news conference to clarify his situation, after president Florentino Perez said in a radio interview on Monday that Ramos had told him of an offer to move to China on a free transfer.

REUTERS

Toiling Ferrari could recall design chief

MUNICH • Ferrari are considering recalling their former design chief Simone Resta after a poor start to the Formula One season, a report on the F1 website said on Thursday.

Resta is currently the technical director of partner team Alfa Romeo, formerly known as Sauber.

Ferrari have struggled this term to make headway against the dominance of Mercedes, who have won all six races so far this term.

DPA