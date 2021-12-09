Sports World : Singapore men last in world floorball event

Singapore men last in world floorball event

Singapore finished bottom in the Men's World Floorball Championships in Finland after a 4-2 defeat by the United States in the 15th-place play-off at the Helsinki Ice Hall yesterday.

Lee Chee Yong put world No. 16 Singapore ahead in the 19th minute, but two goals from Alexander McVey and one from Case Connor gave the Americans, ranked 15th, a 3-1 lead.

Thaddeus Tan closed the gap in the 52nd minute, but the US' Maximus Blanco scored six minutes later to put the game beyond doubt.

Debt-hit Guangzhou name Zheng coach

BEIJING • Eight-time Chinese Super League football champions Guangzhou FC have appointed Zheng Zhi as player-coach, with the club fighting for its future because of a debt crisis at owners China Evergrande.

The 41-year-old, who played in the English Premier League for Charlton Athletic, takes charge of China's most successful football team following the sacking two months ago of Fabio Cannavaro.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fury can't get Usyk, so must fight Whyte

LOS ANGELES • World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury must face Dillian Whyte in his next title defence following a ruling on Tuesday by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The WBC said in October Fury would have to face Whyte only if he was unable to arrange an undisputed title fight with Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, the unified WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion. After the 30-day window, the WBC has now moved to install Whyte as Fury's next opponent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE