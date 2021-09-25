Sports World: Singapore lose 1-0 to Indonesia in qualifier

Singapore lose 1-0 to Indonesia in qualifier

Singapore's women's football team lost 1-0 to Indonesia in the opening game of their AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, yesterday.

Biaq Amitun Shahlihah headed the winner from a corner in the fourth minute to secure three points for the world's 96th-ranked side.

The world No. 130 Lionesses play Indonesia again on Monday in their second and final Group C fixture. The group winner qualifies for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India.

Global Esports Games S'pore squad named

The list of local players at the inaugural Global Esports Games, held from Dec 17-19 in Singapore, was unveiled yesterday. The three titles contested are Dota 2, eFootball PES 2021 and Street Fighter V.

The Dota 2 team comprises Nicholas "xFreedom" Lim, Joel "Chibix" Chan, Ng "xsilearn" An Wei, Galvin "Mizu" Kang, Wilson "Poloson" Kang. In the women's category, the players are Tay "Merody" Hu Chun, Amanda "bings" Lim, Paula "xiaoma" Teo, Ho "KazeL" Sheng Ying and Joanne "Minkiey" Lim.

Dennis Zhao "DENNISZZ0910" and Brandon Chia "Brandon" are the representatives in the eFootball PES 2021 and Street Fighter V competitions respectively.

ECA also opposes biennial World Cup

LONDON • Fifa's plans for a biennial World Cup would lead to a "direct and destructive impact on the club game", the European Club Association (ECA) said yesterday.

It added that Fifa's approach to reforming the international match calendar was in "direct and unilateral breach of certain legal obligations", as it joined Uefa in opposing the proposals.

The ECA, which represents 234 European clubs, said it was alarmed by the lack of consultation by Fifa over its feasibility study into holding the World Cup on a biennial basis, a change from the current four-yearly cycle.

REUTERS

Russian wrestler gets 4-year ban for doping

MOSCOW • Russian wrestler Bilyal Makhov, who won the 120kg freestyle gold at the London Olympics, has been banned for four years for an anti-doping violation, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency said yesterday.

His suspension was backdated to Jan 27, 2020, with Tass news agency reporting that he had failed to provide documented explanations on how banned substances had entered his body.

REUTERS