Sports World: Singapore karters win podium spots in Italy

Singapore karters win podium spots in Italy

Singapore kart drivers Tiziano Monza and Emiliano Cyrus have started the new year with a bang after the duo finished first and third respectively in the Mini B (Under-12) final at the World Series Karting Champions Cup in Italy on Sunday.

Tiziano, 10, claimed the chequered flag in 7min 58.999sec at the Adria International Raceway, while Team Driver Racing Kart teammate Lenn Nijs was second in 7:59.040. Emiliano, 11, was third in 8:03.596.

Swede Sagstrom wins maiden golf title

MIAMI • Swede Madelene Sagstrom won her first career title at the Gainbridge golf tournament on Sunday, when Nasa Hataoka missed a three-foot putt on the final hole at the Boca Rio Golf Club in Florida.

With a two-under 70, she became the 12th Swede to win on the LPGA Tour, finishing at 17-under 271, while the Japanese shot a 69 to be second on 16 under.

REUTERS

Wuhan virus: Sports events moved out

SYDNEY • Olympic women's football qualifiers and a Fed Cup tennis event have been moved out of China owing to growing concerns over the deadly Wuhan virus while an indoor athletics event was scrapped, officials said on Sunday.

The football tournament had already been switched from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to Nanjing, but will now be held in Sydney, the Asian Football Confederation said.

The International Tennis Federation said next month's Asia/Oceania Group I Fed Cup event had also been moved from Dongguan to Kazakhstan because of travel restrictions in China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hydrogen to fuel Olympic torch

TOKYO • Hydrogen will be used for the first time to power the Olympic torch during its journey through Japan, organisers said yesterday, as part of Tokyo 2020's efforts to hold an environmentally friendly Games.

Organisers aim to offset all carbon emissions generated during the Games and also use the Olympics to boost awareness of environmental issues in Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said certain stages of the torch relay will use hydrogen, which emits no carbon dioxide when it is burned, and it will also fuel the ceremonial Olympic Cauldron featured in the Games' opening and closing ceremonies.

REUTERS