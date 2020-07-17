Sports World: Singapore floorball body gets IPC status

Singapore floorball body gets IPC status

The Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) announced yesterday that it has attained Institutions of a Public Character status.

This means the SFA can issue tax-deductible receipts to well-wishers for any amount of donation.

The SFA also expressed its appreciation for the $8,888 it received from an anonymous donor during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans at La Liga matches 'unadvisable': Minister

LONDON • Spain's Health Minister has expressed doubt about the prospect of La Liga fans returning for the start of next season due to the threat of a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The football league had hoped to let fans back into stadiums at a reduced capacity when the new season starts in September, increasing to 50 per cent in November before returning to full capacity in January.

However, Mrs Santiago Illa told radio station Cadena Ser yesterday that "concentrating large numbers of people at this time is not advisable at all".

REUTERS

NZ eyes Nov-Dec slot for Rugby Championship

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Rugby says it has earmarked a six-week block in November and December to host the Rugby Championship after the southern hemisphere's governing body Sanzaar confirmed the country as its preferred host for the annual competition.

The Championship sees the national teams of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina play each other home and away.

But with international travel restricted due to Covid-19, Sanzaar is aiming to play all the games in a "hub" this year.

REUTERS