Sports World: Singapore fencers fall short at world juniors

Singapore fencers fall short at world juniors

Singapore's top ranked junior (Under-20) foil fencer Amita Berthier lost 15-11 to Japan's Sera Azuma yesterday in the round of 32 at the World Cadets and Juniors Fencing Championships in Torun, Poland.

Teammate Maxine Wong, fifth at last year's Asian Games, also fell at the same stage, losing 15-9 to Russian Elena Petrova.

Pele returns to Brazil after hospital stay

PARIS • Football legend Pele arrived back in Brazil yesterday after receiving treatment for a urinary tract infection during a six-day hospital stay in France.

He was discharged late on Monday from a Paris hospital, where he had been warded after an appearance at a promotional event with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Upon arriving at Sao Paulo's airport, the 78-year-old Pele, who was seen in a wheelchair before being driven away in a van, thanked God he was alive before saying "everything went well and long live Brazil".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jordan beats James in NBA's G.O.A.T. vote

LOS ANGELES • Michael Jordan, and not LeBron James, is the greatest player of all time, according to a survey of National Basketball Association (NBA) players published by The Athletic on Monday.

The sports news website polled 127 NBA players from March 16 to April 1, with 73 per cent giving their vote to the six-time NBA champion.

James was second with 11.9 per cent of votes, ahead of Kobe Bryant with 10.6 per cent, while the poll also revealed that James Harden was most players' pick to win this season's Most Valuable Player honours.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wada lifts ban on Romanian lab

MONTREAL • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) on Monday reinstated Romania's main drug-testing facility after an investigation by the agency's Laboratory Expert Group gave it the green light.

The Romanian Doping Control Laboratory in Bucharest was suspended in February last year amid allegations the facility had covered up positive drug samples.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE