Sports World: Singapore bowlers 3rd in women's trios

Singapore bowlers 3rd in women's trios

Singapore finished joint bronze medallists in the women's trios event at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships yesterday, after they were beaten by South Korea in the semi-finals.

Korea's Baek Seung-ja, Yang Su-jin, Jeon Ye-ran and Ka Yun-mi defeated Shayna Ng, Cherie Tan, New Hui Fen and Iliya Syamim 244-196 in Dubai.

Losing semi-finalists are awarded bronze medals.

South Korea will next face Guatemala, who had beaten Colombia 222-189 in the other semi-final.

Scheffler leads by one at Houston Open

HOUSTON • A pair of back-nine birdies gave Scottie Scheffler a one-under 69 and a one-shot third-round lead at the Houston Open on Saturday.

Overnight leader Martin Trainer (74), Kevin Tway (73), Kramer Hickok (70), Matthew Wolff (69) and Jhonattan Vegas (68) were joint-second.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thompson, Korda share lead in Florida

MIAMI • Lexi Thompson and fellow American Nelly Korda were tied atop the leaderboard with a seven-under 63 and 65 on Saturday at the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship.

They were at 16-under 194, with Jennifer Kupcho third at 15 under after a 66.

REUTERS